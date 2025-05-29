Biggest changes for Mizzou opponents: South Carolina

Let’s get started with the most important losses from last year’s roster.

Now, we're into conference play with a look at South Carolina .

Last week, we looked at the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, which you can find here .

We started with a look at Central Arkansas , which you can find here , and last week we looked at the other side of the Border War, which you can find here .

We’re onto Week 3 in my look into the biggest changes on each roster the Tigers will go up against this football season.

Nick Emmanwori, safety

The Gamecocks were not hit hard by losses to the transfer portal, but they were hit hard by players going to the NFL. And that started when Emmanwori was taken in the second round (pick No. 35 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks.

Emmanwori was just the second safety drafted in this year’s draft after putting up a fantastic junior season at South Carolina last year.

He amassed a team-high 88 total tackles with four interceptions, three tackles for loss and two batted passes. Emmanwori was a key part of the Gamecock defense for each of the past three seasons and losing him will have a major effect on how South Carolina is able to run its defense.

T.J. Sanders, defensive tackle

Next off the board for South Carolina was Sanders, who was picked just six selections later by the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders, a 290-pound defensive tackle, amassed 50 tackles for the Gamecocks last year with seven for loss and four sacks, while he piled up six quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

Sanders was a two-year stud on the Gamecock defense and leaves a big hole up the middle of the defensive line.

Demetrius Knight, linebacker

Third to get selected for South Carolina was Knight, who was taken at pick No. 49 by the Cincinnati Bengals as the Gamecocks had three players taken in the second round.

Knight was a COVID-year guy, starting his college career in 2019, though he only played one season at South Carolina.

But he made a major impact in that single year, ending second on the team with 82 total tackles to go with eight for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception and one pass breakup.

Knight was a key part of the Gamecock defense last season, though as a one-year transfer, should be more easily replaceable than the previous two mentioned.

Kyle Kennard, edge

Let’s keep looking at Gamecocks taken in the draft but move into the fourth round with Kennard, who went pick No. 125 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kennard led the team by far with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last year to go with 10 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He was just a fantastic pass rusher for his lone season in the other Columbia after four years at Georgia Tech. Again, a one-year guy the Gamecocks have to replace, but certainly a talented one.

Tonka Hemingway, defensive tackle

Now we’re back into longer tenured played, but staying in the fourth round with Hemingway who was taken at pick No. 135 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hemingway didn’t pile up the stats last year, but he did have four sacks, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

This one hurts more because it’s another huge body from the middle of the defensive line that the Gamecocks will have to replace, and one that has been on the team since 2020.

Raheim Sanders, running back

We’re out of the draft, but I would be remiss to not mention Sanders is no longer on the team. He signed an un-drafted free agent contract with the Chargers.

He only spent one year in South Carolina, but Tiger fans will be happy not to have Rocket on the schedule at all for the first time since 2020. He led the Gamecocks with 881 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground His ability was a big factor in allowing LaNorris Sellers to run like crazy, so the Gamecocks will have to adjust how they scheme their run game as they replace a very powerful back.

Josh Simon, tight end

Like Sanders controlled the run game, Simon was the primary pass catcher as a big body tight end who Sellers could dump the ball off to, but now he’s in Atlanta with the Falcons.

He amassed 40 catches for 519 yards and seven touchdowns, all leading South Carolina pass catchers last season. There wasn’t a dominant presence in the receiver room because of the prevalence of the ground game in Sellers’ first season in the backfield.