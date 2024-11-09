Game day predictions: Oklahoma

I slept in a bit after getting back from the basketball game around 11 p.m. last night. But I’m awake and prepping for the matchup with Oklahoma, so now feels like a good time for some predictions and keys.



Overall

Prediction: This will be a rock fight with a lot of running the ball and punting.

Key: Win the ground game. Run defense is what Oklahoma is best at and the Sooners have spent the past two weeks since switching offensive coordinators focusing on moving the ball on the ground offensively. But the Sooners are without starting back Jovantae Barnes and multiple offensive linemen. The Tigers have to stop the run defensively, and with the three-headed monster of Nate Noel, Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts, they need to keep the ball out of Drew Pyne’s hands as much as possible.

Offense

Prediction: Kind of goes along with the overall, but this game is going to move fast and Missouri’s offense is going to be even more run heavy than it has been through the year. Key: The offense has to look different without Brady Cook. There was a little bit of a change right when Pyne came into the game against Alabama as Luther Burden carried a jet sweep on the first play. There’s going to have to be more stuff designed like that. Get the ball in the playmakers’ hands as fast as possible, whether that’s running the ball, quick, rhythm passes, jet sweeps, screens, whatever it is. Get it to the playmakers quickly.

Defense

Prediction: Oklahoma tries to force the ball to Jalil Farooq and Deion Burks. The Sooners are returning the two receivers who were expected to be their best and they’ve been missing through the season. I expect Oklahoma will do what it can to get them the ball early and often. Key: Keep the run bottled up and get after quarterback Jackson Arnold. The Sooner offensive line is the team’s worst unit and has allowed a whole lot of pressures this year. Without Barnes, Missouri needs to get after Arnold as much as possible when he tries to get the ball to those top receivers.