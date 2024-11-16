Game day predictions: South Carolina

It's game day once again, only a few of these left at this point. I've started prepping for the matchup with South Carolina, which I won't be at in person, so it felt like a good time for some predictions and keys for the Missouri Tigers.

Overall

Prediction: There's going to be a lot of punts today.

Key: Don't get beat on the ground. South Carolina's whole defense is very good. There's not going to be a lot of space to be found for Missouri's offense. So the Tiger defense is going to have to do a ton of the work again today. The Gamecock offensive focus is definitely the run game, so if Missouri's front seven is able to contain LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders, then the Tigers can at least make Sellers very uncomfortable and try to force him into some mistakes.

Offense

Prediction: Today's not going to be pretty. But it looks like Brady Cook is going to try to play.

Key: I have no idea how Cook will look, whether he'll end up warming up and not feeling good enough to play, what he'll be able to do if he's on the field. I'm not sure an 80 percent version of Cook is better for the offense than letting Pyne roll coming off of last week's game. But either way, the Tigers have to take advantage of mistakes when they pop up. The only weakness I could find in the South Carolina defense is there's been some trouble with missed tackles, so if Luther Burden, Theo Wease, one of the running backs, whoever is able to make a tackler miss, that has to turn into a big play.

Defense

Prediction: Sanders and Sellers are going to combine for 35-40 rushing attempts. The pair have been anywhere from 25-35 recently and I think the Gamecocks will view the Tiger run defense as the spot to attack. Sellers does a lot of scramble running, close to the same amount or more than designed runs the past five games and Missouri's defensive line should be able to handle the South Carolina offensive line, so expect some scrambles to escape pressure.

Key: Don’t let either one break a big run and recover a fumble or two. Sellers doesn’t have a ton of breakaway carries this year, but he does pull the ball down and get first downs on the ground a lot. Sanders on the other hand, has multiple 15+-yard runs in three games this year, including both of the Gamecocks’ last two matchups. Those runs are where more than half his total yards came in those matchups. If the Tigers can keep them both from breaking big runs and just force them to keep the offense churning with short carries, eventually mistakes will be made. Sellers has nine fumbles this year, including two last week. Take advantage when one pops free.