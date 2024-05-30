The Southeastern Conference has released the game times for Missouri's games versus Buffalo and Boston College. In Week 2 on Sept. 7, Mizzou will host Buffalo at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and SECN+.

In Week 3 on Sept. 14, the Tigers will host Boston College at 11:45 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.

The announcement means the time and dates for Missouri's first three games have been released with the team's season-opener versus Murray State being held on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The remainder of the kickoff windows should be announced by the SEC on June 11. From a release from the conference office: "New this year is the debut of a new scheduling format for SEC games across all ESPN platforms, with the opportunity for teams and fans to know approximate start times for the entire season. Television windows (i.e., Early 12 to 1 p.m. ET start, Afternoon 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start, or Night 6 to 8 p.m. ET start) will be announced for all remaining SEC-controlled games on Tuesday, June 11, with select games tagged as Flex games between the Afternoon and Night windows."



Full 2024 schedule