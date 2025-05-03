Drinkwitz talks high draft picks

Armand Membou started his college career a bit overlooked, but it didn’t take long for him to show he was worth putting on the field.

And once he got out there, he never came off, proving again and again that he was developing into one of the best players in the country.

But while the NFL was noticing that trend, the SEC and media weren’t as Membou became the seventh overall selection in the NFL Draft, the first right tackle selected, but made only second-team All-SEC.

“Media votes based on brand recognition,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “... maybe if we’re in a bigger media market, then maybe that would be different, but that’s kind of the SEC, that’s how it goes. So, it is what it is. I don’t think any of us get caught up too much.”

The recognition from the conference didn’t end up mattering as Membou became the highest-drafted Tiger since 2011 when the New York Jets selected him seventh overall.

“It’s kind of a surreal moment,” Drinkwitz said. “Opportunity, really, for everybody this weekend, but specifically being at Armand’s house and being with (Membou’s mother) Annie and his family and knowing the whole story and being with him for three years. To see him get his name called, it was awesome.”

As he did his true freshman season at Missouri when Membou took over the starting right tackle spot and never let go, he’ll have the chance to jump right in and take control of the right edge of the Jets’ offensive line immediately.

The Jets have invested a lot recently in the offensive line, using the 11th overall pick in 2024 on left tackle Olu Fashanu, a second-round pick in 2023 on center Joe Tippmann and a first-round pick in 2021 on right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, while also bringing in left guard John Simpson from Baltimore after he started his career at Las Vegas.

Simpson is the oldest of the group at 27, while Vera-Tucker is 25, Tippmann is 24, Fashanu is 22 and Membou just turned 21 in March.

If New York plays it right, Membou has become the final piece in what could be a fantastic offensive line for a very long time.