A little over two months away from being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel will be honored during the first timeout of the first quarter in the week five matchup between Georgia and Missouri at Faurot Field.

On Sept. 23, it was announced that Pinkel would be joining Yusuf Alli (track and field), J'den Cox (wrestling), Jennifer (Sand) DeVine (gymnastics), Lynn (Biggs) Malir (track and field) and Pete Woods (football and baseball) as inductees into the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame for the class of 2022.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Missouri Theater.

"Well, we put a lot into this, and it was difficult when I got here," Pinkel said. "I remember Nick Saban told me don't go there. I had a bunch of guys tell me don't do it. ... It was honestly so much more difficult than I thought it was gonna because you're, you're changing a culture. You're changing how people think. And you're now uniting people as you do this."