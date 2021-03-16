Gentry Williams is willing to wait for his time
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The first thing Gentry Williams does is apologize for making you wait. It's less than ten minutes after a loose appointed meeting time, but as Williams walks into the coaches' office outside the Bo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news