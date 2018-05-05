Missouri baseball head coach Steve Bieser was going to pull out all the stops to secure a win on Sunday. In danger of being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs and falling further behind in the SEC standings, the second-year skipper’s plan was to throw the best arms available to salvage a victory.

The problem is, he never got the chance. Bryce Montes de Oca made his return to the starting rotation after making five appearances out of the bullpen, and the redshirt junior allowed five earned runs over three innings, his worst start of the season.

The coup de grâce came in the third inning, when the Bulldogs’ first baseman Adam Sasser slugged a three-run, no doubt home run to right field. One of Sasser’s four home runs in the series — all of which sailed in the direction of the Devine Pavilion — it vaulted Georgia to a 7-1 defeat of the Tigers and a series sweep.

“The biggest thing I saw was that he just didn’t have a put-away pitch,” Bieser said. “When guys got to two strikes, he couldn’t put them away. He could jump ahead and just couldn’t finish the guys. There just wasn’t much there for him to work with.”

Montes de Oca was slated to pitch three innings anyway, but the early deficit made Bieser’s plan to use Tyler LaPlante and Andy Toelken to keep the game close moot.

The loss drops Missouri to 9-15 in the SEC and ensures it cannot finish the regular season with a winning conference record. If the Tigers manage to win their remaining six SEC games, they will finish 15-15, but with the way they’ve been playing, it’s hard to foresee that.