Published Jan 14, 2025
Georgia transfer LB Damon Wilson II commits to Mizzou
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Missouri got a huge addition to the pass-rusher group on Tuesday.

The Tigers got the commitment of Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson II, bringing in the sophomore to join former teammate Darris Smith among the pass rushers.

In two seasons at Georgia, Smith totaled 24 tackles with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles along with two fumble recoveries.

Most of that production came this season when Wilson totaled 22 tackles, three sacks and both forced and recovered fumbles.

Wilson is the Tigers' third addition among the edge rushers, joining Appalachian State transfer Nate Johnson and Northwest Missouri State's Langden Kitchen.

The three join a room losing its lead producer in Johnny Walker Jr. who exhausted his eligibility, but returning Zion Young, Smith, Jahkai Lang and Eddie Kelly Jr.

Missouri Transfer Portal Additions
NamePositionFormer School

Kevin Coleman Jr.

WR

Mississippi State

Santana Banner

S

Northern Illinois

Mikai Gbayor

LB

Nebraska

Josiah Trotter

LB

West Virginia

Langden Kitchen

DE

Northwest Missouri State

Ahmad Hardy

RB

Louisiana-Monroe

Mose Phillips III

S

Virginia Tech

Dominick Giudice

IOL

Michigan

Keagen Trost

OT

Wake Forest

Nate Johnson

DE

Appalachian State

Connor Weselman

P

Stanford

Beau Pribula

QB

Penn State

Johnny Williams IV

OT

West Virginia

Stephen Hall

CB

Washington State

Jalen Catalon

S

UNLV

Vince Brown II

TE

Colorado State

Damon Wilson

DE

Georgia

