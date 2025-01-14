Georgia transfer LB Damon Wilson II commits to Mizzou

Missouri got a huge addition to the pass-rusher group on Tuesday. The Tigers got the commitment of Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson II, bringing in the sophomore to join former teammate Darris Smith among the pass rushers. In two seasons at Georgia, Smith totaled 24 tackles with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles along with two fumble recoveries.

Most of that production came this season when Wilson totaled 22 tackles, three sacks and both forced and recovered fumbles.