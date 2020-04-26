After pursuing more than a dozen prospects, the Missouri coaching staff has finally landed a player In the transfer market. Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs tweeted Sunday that he has committed to the Tigers. Buggs, a graduate transfer, will be immediately eligible for the 2019-20 season. If all three of Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith withdraw from the NBA Draft, the Tigers will have filled all 13 available scholarships for next season.

Buggs started all 30 games for Hawaii last season and has 68 career starts under his belt. He averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 points per game as a redshirt junior. The season earned him all-Big West honorable mention honors. His assist rate of 30.5 percent ranked highest in the Big West and 81st among all players in the country last season.

Buggs told PowerMizzou a couple weeks ago that he saw himself primarily as a point guard, though he would be open to playing off the ball. He said coach Cuonzo Martin's pitch centered on him running the point. If Pinson returns, Buggs would add a third primary ball-handler to Missouri's backcourt, along with Dru Smith.

“They’re talking about how they need a point guard, talking about how they have a lot of pieces returning next year but they need a floor general, someone who kind of can make it all work, and they’re looking at me for that position,” Buggs said.

Buggs chose Missouri over Iowa State and Loyola Marymount. He Is the second player added to the Tiger roster In the past four days, joining junior college forward Ed Chang.