Missouri added another piece to their roster for the upcoming 2020 season in Kentucky graduate transfer kicker/punter Grant McKinniss .

McKinniss entered the transfer portal earlier this month before choosing the play his final year of eligibility with Mizzou.

McKinniss had a solid true freshman season at Kentucky, averaging 39.2 yards per punt which ranked third among freshmen in the SEC.

After redshirting in 2017, McKinniss has primarily served as a kickoff specialist and holder the last two seasons for the Wildcats.

McKinniss was a two-star prospect coming out of Findlay (Oh.) in the class of 2016. He will be on scholarship for the Tigers this upcoming season.

Missouri is scheduled to play Kentucky on October 24th in Columbia.