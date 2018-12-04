Just minutes after Missouri secured a commitment from former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant, former Arkansas wide receiver Jonathan Nance has also announced his commitment and intention to transfer to Missouri.

The graduate transfer took an official visit to Missouri the weekend of Oct. 26 when the Tigers played Kentucky . He is set to graduate from Arkansas in December and will be a mid-year enrollee.

The Gulfport (Miss.) native decided to take advantage of the new redshirt rule this season after starting all four games for the Razorbacks, but only recorded a single catch for -2 yards.

Last season, Nance led Arkansas with 37 catches for 539 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the ball five times for 62 yards with a long of 40.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder signed with Southern Miss out of high school before transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College, where he hauled in 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. He battled through a shoulder injury during his sophomore season, but finished with 13 catches for 153 yards before signing his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks.

Nance will add experience and depth-threat capabilities to the wide receiver corps. He will also be reunited with his former high school teammate at Gulfport (Miss.) and current Missouri wide receiver Richaud Floyd.