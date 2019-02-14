Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hagens learning more about Missouri

Fxr4ejtpwp3shifnya4l
Mekhi Hagens
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri already has one in-state 2020 quarterback commitment in Brady Cook, but they aren't done at that position yet. The coaching staff is also in heavy pursuit of another highly-touted, in-stat...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}