Harrison recaps official visit to his future home
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri outside linebacker commit Aidan Harrison made a return trip to Columbia recently during the weekend of the Kentucky game. It was an official visit for the longtime pledge and he was excite...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news