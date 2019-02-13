Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Heismeyer building relationships with Mizzou staff

Rkpwhhkjoeq4cyrpozdo
Francis-Howell (Mo.) 2020 OL Drake Heismeyer
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After picking up an offer from the Tigers back in the summer, Francis-Howell (Mo.) offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer was back in Columbia last weekend for Missouri's junior day where he continued t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}