Ever since Missouri fired former head coach Barry Odom , there have been questions about whether wide receiver Javian Hester would fulfill his verbal commitment to the Tigers. Hester answered that questions Wednesday. The Tulsa native tweeted that he would choose Missouri when he signs his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Good morning Tiger Nation‼️‼️They say home is where the heart is and I know where mines is #Mizzou #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/Ub9ljwyU7M

At a signing ceremony at 11:30 a.m., Hester made it official, putting pen to paper to become the seventh signee of the day for Missouri. He is expected to be one of two receivers to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday, joining St. Louis native Jay Maclin .

Hester originally committed to Missouri in early September, but after Missouri fired Odom and dismissed former receivers coach Garrick McGee, who used to coach at Hester's high school, Hester began to look elsewhere. Hester visited UCLA and received interest from Nebraska. After visiting Missouri last weekend and meeting new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, however, he opted to remain firm with Missouri.

