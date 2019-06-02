News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Highly-touted 2021 DE target back at Mizzou

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After a sophomore season that saw him tally 17 sacks, Lutheran North (Mo.) Travion Ford has seen his recruiting process skyrocket. So far, the 2021 prospect has collected offers from the likes of A...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}