Himon recaps official visit with the Tigers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri's first weekend of officials featured a couple of key transfer targets, but Joseph Himon, one of the Tigers' top running back targets in the 2022 class was also in town to get a more in-de...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news