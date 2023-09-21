Missouri's official homecoming game isn't until Oct. 21 versus South Carolina in Week 8 but for nearly 20 Tigers players, homecoming will come early when Missouri (3-0) and Memphis (3-0) face off in a neutral site matchup at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis in Week 4. "On behalf of not just myself, but the 18 players that we have on our team that are from the St. Louis area, we're excited to partner play in St. Louis, one of the premier sports cities in the United States," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "And I know that our fans are going to turn out (and) it's going to be a great atmosphere." The Dome was home to the St. Louis Rams for 21 seasons (1995-2015) and was home to the Arch Rivalry Series between Missouri and Illinois from 2002-10. This week’s game will mark Mizzou's first game in St. Louis since its 23-10 Week 1 win over Illinois in 2010. So, a lot of the St. Louis-area players hadn't been or have vague memories about even visiting the stadium that once housed the “Greatest Show on Turf.” "I've only probably been to one Rams game when they were playing in The Dome. So, I don't have too many memories of it," Missouri running back Cody Schrader said. "I remember just going to a lot of the state championship games that were played there and just how electrifying that was and just it's awesome to play in the dome and get to play somewhere where your hometown team used to play at. So, I think it's just an awesome opportunity."



Four-star true freshman safety Marvin Burks has already found his place on the team as a four-team special teams starter and is the team's starting kick returner. Something he didn't start doing until his senior season at Cardinal Ritter. So, not only has he carved out a role in time to play in front of his friends and family, but he's excited to play with some of his St. Louis area teammates in the city he used to watch and or play against them in. "It's crazy because I watched a lot of those guys, especially Mookie (Cooper) growing up at (the) Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club," Burks said. "So, just now being able to be on his team (and) actually play with him. It's amazing because I get to go up against him every day." Speaking of carving out roles, four of the team’s offensive starters are from the area: quarterback Brady Cook, Schrader, and receivers Cooper and Luther Burden III. Cooper caught four passes for a career-high 79 yards last week while Burden recorded seven receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Mizzou couldn’t get the run game going much versus Kansas State finishing with 74 total yards on 28 carries, but Schrader did have a 37-yard rush on a two-play drive that led to Mizzou taking a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Cook had the best game of his career last week by completing 23-of-35 passes for a career-high 356 yards and three total touchdowns. His status for this game is a bit shaky after he hyperextend his knee in the second quarter. He finished the game but missed Tuesday’s practice. However, later that day Drinkwitz said on “Tiger Talk” he’s optimistic Cook plays, and the latter participated in Wednesday’s practice. So, it’s likely Cook makes his 17th consecutive start on Saturday.