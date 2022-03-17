Hot Board v2.0: Who will be Mizzou's next basketball coach?

It has been five days since Missouri parted ways with Cuonzo Martin and began the search for a new basketball coach. There is plenty of mystery that remains, but there has been some movement among the candidates. Here is our second hot board taking a look at who Mizzou might hire.

THE LEADERS

In this section, we look at the coaches we have reason to believe have been or will be contacted by Missouri. These are the people we are confident are in the mix in the first week of Missouri's search. There may be others, but these are the ones we have information to back it up.

Matt McMahon, Murray State Head Coach

Resume: 153-66 in seven seasons at Murray State Four regular season conference championships Three NCAA Tournament appearances Why it makes sense: McMahon has been excellent at Murray State. He's won well over two-thirds of his games and has the Racers 28-2 so far this season. He had MSU in the national spotlight with Ja Morant and he's kept the program at the top of the list of mid-majors since Morant left. Why it doesn't make sense: Yes, he's been really good at Murray State...but pretty much everyone has been pretty good at Murray State. He took over a program that had won 20 games six years in a row and was 29-6 the year before he became the head coach. Every Murray State coach since 1985 has made at least one NCAA Tournament and all but two of them have made at least two. Those coaches have had very mixed results when they've moved on to bigger jobs. Is it McMahon or is it the program? Schedule: Murray State plays San Francisco at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the NCAA Tournament. If the Racers win, they'll play again on Saturday. The Scoop: We are confident McMahon is in the mix and in line to interview with Mizzou. It's possible the initial conversation has already happened. If the Racers season ends this weekend, another meeting could occur next week. Things could get tricky if Murray State makes the second weekend. Expect McMahon's name to pop up in multiple high major coaching searches in the next few days.

Kim English, George Mason Head Coach

Resume: 14-16 in one season at George Mason Why it makes sense: Missouri fans know him. Most would love to see him back. He's been talked about as a future Mizzou head coach since he played here. He's proven he can recruit at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee and if you're trying to maximize NIL opportunities at Mizzou with a young coach who understands the current landscape of recruiting and has connections to big-time donors, English might be worth taking the big risk. Why it doesn't make sense: Is he on the list if he didn't go to Mizzou? Would the fanbase give him enough leash while he learned on the job? Ultimately, this seems like a better match after English has proven himself for two or three years. Schedule: George Mason's season is over. The Scoop: We are confident English has been contacted about the Missouri job and we would anticipate he will get an interview. The timing of that is not known. English is rumored to be in the mix at Kansas State and could see his name appear in other searches as well.

Dennis Gates, Cleveland State Head Coach

Resume: 50-40 in three seasons at Cleveland State Two regular season conference championships One NCAA Tournament bid Why it makes sense: Gates is relatively young and worked his way up. He spent eight seasons as an assistant for Leonard Hamilton and Florida State and has been around winning programs. He will be on the radar for big jobs in the next couple of years if he continues to win at Cleveland State and may be on the list for some now. Why it doesn't make sense: He hasn't proven a ton. He got to an NCAA Tournament in year two, but there's not a long track record there. Most Missouri fans probably don't know who he is. Schedule: Cleveland State lost to Xavier 72-68 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday. The season is over. The Scoop: We have information that Gates will interview with Missouri. We cannot say for sure whether that has already happened. His name could appear in other searches as well, potentially including South Carolina and Florida.

Todd Golden, San Francisco Head Coach

Resume: 57-35 in three at San Francisco Why it makes sense: Golden has USF headed for a probably at large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They're a top-25 team at KenPom and have some big wins in his third season. He's got SEC experience as an assistant at Auburn in Bruce Pearl's first two seasons. He's young and somewhat unknown but with a solid track record at the start of his career....similar to the football coach Missouri hired three years ago. Why it doesn't make sense: He's 36. He's done well at San Francisco, but not unbelievably so. The Dons won 63 games under Kyle Smith in the three years before Golden took over. Schedule: San Francisco plays Murray State at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament. The Dons will play again Saturday if they win. The Scoop: We've been told Golden has talked with Missouri. We expect that will happen again, but not until after the Dons' season is over. That could be as soon as tonight. It will get interesting if USF can extend its season to next week.

Jerome Tang, Baylor Assistant Coach

Resume: 19 years as an assistant to Scott Drew in Waco Why it makes sense: If you want someone who has helped build a program, nobody in the history of college basketball has done a rebuild like Baylor has in the last two decades. It culminated in a national championship last year and the Bears are a No. 1 seed again this year. Tang has been a big part of the reclamation of Baylor basketball. Why it doesn't make sense: Tang has been part of the reclamation, but he wasn't in charge of it. He's been an assistant for 19 years. He's not exactly young at 55. Sure, maybe he's been picky about which job to take, but why has no other high major program seemingly gone after him? Schedule: Baylor plays Norfolk State at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament. The Bears will almost certainly play again on Saturday. The Scoop: We've been told Tang has talked with Missouri. That could happen again, but we are not certain at this point.

HOLDING PATTERN

This section is coaches who we don't have any information that they are necessarily in the mix with Mizzou, but we also aren't ready to take them off the watch list.

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State Head Coach

Resume: 119-74 in six seasons 70-33 in three seasons at South Dakota State 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV 20-11 in one season at Iowa State Two regular season conference championships Two NCAA Tournament bids Why it makes sense: Otzelberger did one of the country's biggest turnaround jobs in Ames this year, taking over after a 2-22 season. He's won two thirds of his games at two of his three stops. He was also hired at UNLV by Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. Maybe you could sell him on the fact that Big 12 will be taking a step down when Oklahoma and Texas leave. Why it doesn't make sense: Would Otzelberger want to take on a fourth rebuilding job in seven years? And would he view rebuilding at Mizzou as a step up over an Iowa State program that's currently in better shape? While it's not a cross-country move, Otzelberger's wife is an Iowa State alum and the family roots would at least be a question. Finally, does one year in which the Cyclones faded in the second half prove that he can win at the high major level? He's on this list almost solely because Reed-Francois hired him before. Schedule: Iowa State plays LSU at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the NCAA Tournament. If the Cyclones win, they would play again Sunday.

Andy Kennedy, UAB Head Coach

Resume: 312-183 in 15 seasons 21-13 in one season at Cincinnati 245-156 in 12 seasons at Ole Miss 46-14 in two seasons at UAB Two NCAA Tournament bids Why it makes sense: Kennedy is very familiar in the SEC. He has won at a place in the SEC that, theoretically, is tougher to win at than Missouri. He has had only one losing season in 15 years and won 20 games 12 times. He will pretty much always have you relevant. Why it doesn't make sense: He made two NCAA Tournaments in 12 years in the SEC. The floor is high, but the ceiling might be low. You know what he is and it's good but not great. It's not hard to make the argument that you'd be replacing Martin with a different version of Martin. Schedule: UAB plays Houston at 8:20 Friday in the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers would play again Sunday with a win.

Mark Pope, BYU Head Coach

Resume: 143-81 in six seasons 77-56 in three seasons at Utah Valley 66-25 in three seasons at BYU One NCAA Tournament bid Why it makes sense: He's won both places he's been. He's proven enough he'll probably get a high-major job very soon. He's got roots in the SEC as a player at Kentucky and an assistant at Georgia. Why it doesn't make sense: Does he excite Missouri fans out of the gate? Debatable at best. While he's won a lot of games, he's not done so against big-time competition or in the postseason. Schedule: BYU played Long Beach State in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Darian DeVries, Drake Head Coach

Resume: 94-39 in four seasons at Drake One regular season conference championship One NCAA Tournament bid Why it makes sense: DeVries took over a program that had six straight seasons of .500 or worse and has won 20 games every year. Two years ago, he had Drake in the top 25 in the country. He's built a good program and could be ready to make the jump. Why it doesn't make sense: He has never been a coach at a high major program. He's won in the Missouri Valley, but can he do it against better competition? And like most people on this part of the list, do the fans get excited about the hire in a way that will translate to butts in the seats quickly? Schedule: Drake plays Fort Wayne in the first round of the CBI on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Grant McCasland, North Texas Head Coach

Resume: 123-68 in six seasons 20-12 in one season at Arkansas State 103-56 in five seasons at North Texas Two regular season conference championships One NCAA Tournament bid Why it makes sense: McCasland has won at every level. He won big in junior college, then made two DII Elite Eights then took North Texas to the brink of the Sweet 16 last year as a 13 seed. He's got the pedigree of a guy that's about to get his shot at a major program. Why it doesn't make sense: Of the coaches on the mid-major list, we can poke fewer holes in this one than most. McCasland hasn't won on an SEC type level yet, but he showed last year he had the ability to compete with those teams. His roots are in Texas, so is there a certain job he's waiting on rather than moving to Missouri? Schedule: North Texas beat Texas State 67-63 in the first round of the NIT Tuesday. The Mean Green will play again on Saturday.

Jeff Linder, Wyoming Head Coach

Resume: 118-69 in six seasons 80-50 in four seasons at Northern Colorado 38-19 in two seasons at Wyoming Why it makes sense: Linder has won 20 games in four of his six seasons at places that historically haven't won much. He built a solid program at Northern Colorado and looks to quickly be doing the same at Wyoming. The Cowboys were 31 games under .500 in the two years before Linder and went 14-11 in year one. Northern Colorado went from 10-21 the year before Linder to 11-18 in his first season to 26-12 in his second. He's got the look of a guy that can turn you around quickly. Why it doesn't make sense: Does turning things around at Northern Colorado and Wyoming mean he can do it at Missouri? Can he recruit this area of the country and at this level? He's basically a career West Coaster after getting his start as an assistant at Emporia State. Schedule: Wyoming lost to Indiana 66-58 in the NCAA Tournament's First Four on Tuesday. The Cowboys' season is over.

LONG SHOTS

These are coaches that have been loosely tied to Mizzou, mostly through rumors. While we won't take them completely off the list, it would still be a bit surprising to see them end up as the ultimate hire: Niko Medved, Chris Holtmann, Dana Altman, Kevin Willard

REMOVED

We removed five names from the board because there is no reason to believe there is any mutual interest in the job: Sean Miller, Chris Mack, Anthony Grant, Steve Forbes, Buzz Williams

