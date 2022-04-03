How Mizzou could fill out the hoops roster

Of the four guards Missouri has, only Christian Jones is a straight point guard and he's not even on campus yet and has never been through a college practice, much less a game. We know from last season Coleman and Davis aren't point guards. Kaleb Brown is tough to put into a specific position. He played point guard last year, but is that really his primary position going forward?

We list Diarra at center because he's a more traditional big man that a modern stretch four. But he isn't going to be a statue who camps down in the lane. He offers some versatility.

The obvious need here is point guard--probably two of them. Then you need to add at least one wing, preferably a starter, (again, maybe two) and a frontcourt player.

So what does the realistic list look like?