How Mizzou could fill out the hoops roster
The summer session is about two months away. By that time, Dennis Gates' roster will almost certainly be set for his first season. There could always be a late change, but over the next six to eight weeks, we will know what the vast majority of Gates' first team looks like.
As of this morning, Mizzou has four roster spots available.
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Committed
|
K. Brown
|
R. DeGray III
|
Y. Keita
|
C. Jones
|
A. Davis
|
|
K. Brown
|
|
D. Gholston
|
|
M. Diarra
|
J. Coleman
|
The table above shows the distribution by year. Following the 2023 season, you'll be losing four players. You can see Gates taking on one more player who will be done after next season, but probably not more than that. The majority of the remaining scholarships you'd prefer go to players with multiple years of eligibility. Here's what the chart looks like if we break it out by position.
|Guard
|Wing
|Forward
|Center
|
Kaleb Brown
|
D. Gholston
|
Kobe Brown
|
Y. Keita
|
A. Davis
|
|
Ronnie DeGray III
|
M. Diarra
|
C. Jones
|
|
|
J. Coleman
|
Of the four guards Missouri has, only Christian Jones is a straight point guard and he's not even on campus yet and has never been through a college practice, much less a game. We know from last season Coleman and Davis aren't point guards. Kaleb Brown is tough to put into a specific position. He played point guard last year, but is that really his primary position going forward?
We list Diarra at center because he's a more traditional big man that a modern stretch four. But he isn't going to be a statue who camps down in the lane. He offers some versatility.
The obvious need here is point guard--probably two of them. Then you need to add at least one wing, preferably a starter, (again, maybe two) and a frontcourt player.
So what does the realistic list look like?
