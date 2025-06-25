How Tamar Bates stands with draft approaching

(Photo by Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. tonight with the second round to follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, so let’s take a look at where Missouri Tiger guard Tamar Bates stands in a group of mock drafts.

The Athletic

Sam Vecenie has Bates going to the Phoenix Suns (via the Denver Nuggets) with pick No. 52 in his final mock. Bates would come after a host of familiar names by Vecenie’s selections. He has Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears at No. 5, Texas’ Tre Johnson at No. 7, South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9, Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 13, Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 18, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr. at No. 20 and Illinois’ Will Riley at No. 22 all in the first round. That’s before Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier, Auburn’s Johni Broome, Florida’s Alijah Martin, Arkansas’ Adou Thiero and Wisconsin’s John Tonje go ahead of Bates in the second round.

Yahoo

Kevin O’Connor put out a final two-round mock with Bates going with the 27th pick of the second round to the Orlando Magic. O’Connor describes Bates as “A 3-and-D style guard with a knockdown shooting stroke, though his lack of strength and playmaking put a cap on his ceiling as a low-usage specialist.” He has a player comparison with Damion Lee, who just finished his seventh season in eight years. He has played in 315 games with an average of 19.6 minutes per game in which he produces 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per matchup while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from 3 and 88.1 percent from the free-throw line.

