Kobe Brown remembers being nervous to play in his first SEC game.

Missouri opened league play on the road against No. 17 Kentucky on Jan. 4, 2020. Though Brown was a freshman who’d turned 20 years old just three days earlier, he was slated to start.

“That added a lot of fear,” Brown said.

The Tigers lost, 71-59, but the forward played reasonably well, scoring nine points on 4-7 shooting, securing three rebounds and adding an assist and a steal in 20 minutes. Brown has since played in another 50 conference games and grown into an All-SEC caliber player.

Kobe, his younger brother, sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, and returning junior forward Ronnie DeGray III, will be the only Tigers with SEC experience under their belts heading into this season, though. For the other 12 players on the roster, it’ll be their first go-around, with most coming from the mid-major, junior college or high school level.

Preparing the newcomers for what they’ll see competing in a conference that features five teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll (and two others receiving votes) will be one of the biggest hurdles for head coach Dennis Gates and his staff to clear. As Kobe puts it, SEC teams are bigger, stronger, smarter and faster. And if you haven’t played against one before, you need to know what you’re walking into.

For Gates, the tutorial starts with internal leadership. As one of the team’s captains, Kobe is expected to help his teammates learn what will and won’t work at their level. To do so, he uses moves in practice that he knows other players in the league will try on the Tigers.

“I try to go at them as hard as I can in practice,” Kobe said. “I try to be overly physical with the forwards so they'll know what to expect in the games.”