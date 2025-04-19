Illinois State transfer WR Xavier Loyd commits to Mizzou

In pursuit of wide receiver depth, Missouri brought in a home-state product. Illinois State transfer Xavier Loyd committed to the Tigers on Saturday. The former Blue Springs (Mo.) High wideout played his past season for the Redbirds after starting his collegiate career as a walk-on at Kansas State. Loyd, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass-catcher, arrived Thursday for a visit to Missouri. He chose the Tigers over numerous other interests, including Florida State, Oklahoma and Southern Methodist. He previously scheduled a visit with the Sooners.

Advertisement

According to the team's roster, Missouri has only two wide receivers 6-foot-2 or taller in junior Joshua Manning and redshirt freshman James Madison II. With two years of eligibility remaining, Loyd brings height to a rotation that he'll presumably provide depth to as the younger wideouts continue to develop. Loyd played in eight games for Kansas State in 2023, but he caught just one pass for 16 yards.

Loyd reeled in 66 passes for 921 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season at Illinois State. He posted two 100-yard performances against Murray State and North Dakota.

At Blue Springs, Loyd nabbed 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 40 receptions as a senior. He earned first team all-conference and all-district honors.