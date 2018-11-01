Illinois trio takes strange path to being Tiger teammates
This was always the plan. Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett have talked for years about playing college basketball together. They just didn't plan for it to be in Columbia, Mo.
"It’s crazy all three of us are here," Smith said. "We used to talk about going to Illinois and we’re all at Mizzou together."
The three were all a part of Illinois' 2017 recruiting class. Tilmon and Pickett had signed with the Illini under John Groce. When Groce was fired and replaced by Brad Underwood, both asked out of their Letters of Intent. Tilmon signed with the Tigers while Pickett went to prep school. He was injured and returned home to Belleville, Ill. last year before signing as part of Missouri's 2018 recruiting class. Smith committed to Illinois over Mizzou and Michigan State after Underwood was hired and played his freshman season in Champaign before opting to transfer.
"We talk about that all the time," Tilmon said. "What a coincidence that me Javon and Mark, we were committed to Illinois and now we’re all here."
Those on the Illinois side of things might use a different word than coincidence, but all three will be suiting up for the Tigers this season.
That was no sure thing for Smith. Transfers are generally required to sit out a year at their new school before being eligible to play. But Missouri applied for an NCAA waiver and it was granted last Friday night, largely because Underwood and Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman gave their blessings.
"I’m thankful they helped me out to play this year," he said. "I’m just excited to play this year, play with this team."
Smith said he found out about the ruling while watching film after practice last week. Smith speaks like a person who my not be familiar enough with stress to even define what it means, and said he didn't have a lot of angst about the process.
"I really wasn’t worried about it that much. Finding out was kind of just like a relief," he said. "I called my family. It was an exciting moment getting to play this year."
Now that Smith is eligible, the question is what he will bring to the Tigers on the floor.
"He’s a guy that can make shots. He’s done a good job really shooting the ball," Cuonzo Martin said. "He shot it really well yesterday in practice. He’s a guy that can handle the ball, he’s a physical driver. I think from an offensive standpoint he has a lot of tools to help our team."
Smith says improving his shooting has been the main emphasis since hitting campus this summer. He averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31 games as a freshman, but shot just 33.7% from the field and 23.2% from three-point range.
"Got up every morning and shot, went to practice, stayed after and shot. Just always try to get better," he said. "My role, I just feel like I’m going to do whatever I can to win. Whatever that is. Defensive, driving, I don’t really look to have a role. I just play my game."
Smith speaks quietly, but his teammates see a different side in practice.
"He brings a lot of energy for one," Tilmon said. "He’s a guy that always likes to talk stuff in practice and he’s always gonna back it up. I love that about him."
"He can bring that vocal leader out," Pickett said. "He can score the ball really well and on the defensive end he’s been working on that a lot and you can tell. He’s going to help our team out a lot."
Pickett and Smith lived together over the summer, roommates about 270 miles from where they initially had planned. The three St. Louis area players are on the same roster for the first time, despite having played against each other for years.
"We used to always play AAU together. I even played on his AAU team one time for a couple games," Tilmon, an East St. Louis product, said. "He was my rival in high school. That’s the only team that I couldn’t beat."
They'll now try to beat the team they all originally signed to play for. The Tigers will play 11 games before December 22nd, but this trio already has the Braggin' Rights game in the back of their minds.
"We talk about that a lot," Tilmon said with a smile. "I won’t be the only one getting booed."
"He had it rough last year," Smith said when told of Tilmon's comment. "I'll be expecting the same treatment."
But the Illini will be the opponent in only three games of about a hundred Smith will play for his new team. He's looking forward to them all and happy he made the move.
"I love all the guys here. I feel like we’re all like brothers," he said. "I think Coach Martin is truthful, tells it like it is, never gonna lie to us. I feel like that’s a big reason I came here. I feel like I’m becoming a better basketball player also."
He'll get his first chance to show it on Tuesday night when Missouri opens the season at 7:00 against Central Arkansas.