This was always the plan. Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett have talked for years about playing college basketball together. They just didn't plan for it to be in Columbia, Mo. "It’s crazy all three of us are here," Smith said. "We used to talk about going to Illinois and we’re all at Mizzou together." The three were all a part of Illinois' 2017 recruiting class. Tilmon and Pickett had signed with the Illini under John Groce. When Groce was fired and replaced by Brad Underwood, both asked out of their Letters of Intent. Tilmon signed with the Tigers while Pickett went to prep school. He was injured and returned home to Belleville, Ill. last year before signing as part of Missouri's 2018 recruiting class. Smith committed to Illinois over Mizzou and Michigan State after Underwood was hired and played his freshman season in Champaign before opting to transfer. "We talk about that all the time," Tilmon said. "What a coincidence that me Javon and Mark, we were committed to Illinois and now we’re all here." Those on the Illinois side of things might use a different word than coincidence, but all three will be suiting up for the Tigers this season.

Smith's NCAA waiver was approved a week ago granting him immediate eligibility. Jordan Kodner

That was no sure thing for Smith. Transfers are generally required to sit out a year at their new school before being eligible to play. But Missouri applied for an NCAA waiver and it was granted last Friday night, largely because Underwood and Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman gave their blessings. "I’m thankful they helped me out to play this year," he said. "I’m just excited to play this year, play with this team." Smith said he found out about the ruling while watching film after practice last week. Smith speaks like a person who my not be familiar enough with stress to even define what it means, and said he didn't have a lot of angst about the process. "I really wasn’t worried about it that much. Finding out was kind of just like a relief," he said. "I called my family. It was an exciting moment getting to play this year." Now that Smith is eligible, the question is what he will bring to the Tigers on the floor. "He’s a guy that can make shots. He’s done a good job really shooting the ball," Cuonzo Martin said. "He shot it really well yesterday in practice. He’s a guy that can handle the ball, he’s a physical driver. I think from an offensive standpoint he has a lot of tools to help our team."

Javon Pickett signed with Illinois out of high school, but is set to make his debut for Mizzou. Jordan Kodner