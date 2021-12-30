In-state 2023 QB Sam Van Dyne discusses Missouri offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Liberty North (Mo.) quarterback Sam Van Dyne is one of only three signal-callers currently on Missouri's target board in the 2023 recruiting class.The rising, in-state talent was a frequent visitor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news