In-state 2024 WR Jeremiah McClellan looking to get back to Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Christian Brothers College (Mo.) wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is already on pace to become a national recruit in the 2024 class.The 6-foot-1, 186-pound prospect already has 13 offers on his res...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news