In-state, 4-star DE Williams Nwaneri returns to Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri hosted a small group of priority, in-state underclassmen on Wednesday and among the crowd was Lee's Summit North defensive end Williams Nwaneri.The highly-touted 2024 prospect picked up an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news