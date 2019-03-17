Missouri landed their second commitment in the 2020 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon when in-state offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer announced his pledge on Twitter.

Heismeyer's commitment comes on the heels of his most recent visit to Missouri on Saturday, where he took in the Tigers' spring practice.

The Francis-Howell product was also on campus back in February for a Jr. Day, where he spent a lot of time with offensive line coach Brad Davis, who has been a key part in his recruiting process.

"The biggest thing that stood out to during the visit was the amount of one-on-one time I got with the coaches," Heismeyer told PowerMizzou.com back in February. "Coach (Brad) Davis especially spent a lot of time just talking to me and my family, continuing to build our relationship."

Heismeyer chose the Tigers over the likes of Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Kansas State, and Iowa State.

The three-star prospect is also the second in-state commitment for the Tigers, joining Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook.

Missouri likes Heismeyer as an interior offensive lineman that can play either guard or center.