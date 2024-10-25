In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game

in other news
Jack Lange dives into relationship with Lamont Rogers, Mizzou culture
Jack Lange planned to pick up Lamont Rogers from the airport ahead of their visit to Missouri for the Auburn game.
The deep dive: Missouri's RBs vs. Alabama's front seven
We’ve talked about the passing games and coverages, now let’s look at the running games.
Midwest Recruiting: Davis visits Mizzou, Cantwell set for Alabama visit
Greg Smith recapped his trip to see Titan Davis and previewed an upcoming visit to Alabama for Jackson Cantwell.
The deep dive: Jalen Milroe vs. Missouri's secondary
Let's dive into how Jalen Milroe matches up with Missouri's pass coverage group.
Know your foe: Alabama
I got a chance to talk with Tony Tsoukalas, the managing editor of TideIllustrated to know Alabama a little better.
Missouri hosted unoffered regional recruits Saturday against Auburn. Those players recapped their unofficial visits to Memorial Stadium and detailed other trips on their respective schedules.
Brennan Czeschin spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore on the sidelines pregame. The Class of 2026 quarterback from O'Fallon (Mo.) St. Dominic got the opportunity to talk with Moore about how Missouri planned to attack Auburn.
"It was a surreal feeling being able to visit my in-state school," Czeschin said. "It has always been my dream school and was awesome to visit. Every time you go on something like this, you learn a lot about the recruiting process. This was just a reminder of the importance of building relationships with coaching staffs."
Czeschin -- who holds an offer from Miami (OH) -- will visit Kansas on Nov. 23.
Kyren Evans -- who is teammates with Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike -- said he was impressed by the Tigers' comeback victory. The St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North wideout spoke with coaches, but he didn't learn too much about the recruiting process. He will be returning to Missouri for another unofficial visit Nov. 9.
Class of 2027 recruit Isaac Hudson enjoyed watching Brady Cook return from injury to defeat Auburn on Saturday. The St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wideout spoke with wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler about the college experience and loved the hospitality to him and his family. Hudson is planning to visit Illinois and Purdue next this season.
