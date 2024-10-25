In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game

Missouri hosted unoffered regional recruits Saturday against Auburn . Those players recapped their unofficial visits to Memorial Stadium and detailed other trips on their respective schedules.

Brennan Czeschin spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore on the sidelines pregame. The Class of 2026 quarterback from O'Fallon (Mo.) St. Dominic got the opportunity to talk with Moore about how Missouri planned to attack Auburn.

"It was a surreal feeling being able to visit my in-state school," Czeschin said. "It has always been my dream school and was awesome to visit. Every time you go on something like this, you learn a lot about the recruiting process. This was just a reminder of the importance of building relationships with coaching staffs."

Czeschin -- who holds an offer from Miami (OH) -- will visit Kansas on Nov. 23.