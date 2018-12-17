Late Monday night, Missouri picked up their 16th commitment in the 2019 recruiting class in Christian Brothers College (Mo.) tight end Niko Hea.

The St. Louis area prospect took an official visit to Missouri the weekend of December 7th. However, Hea didn't receive an offer from the coaching staff until Monday night, and he immediately jumped on the opportunity.

With Hea in the fold, Missouri fills its void at tight end in the recruiting class that was created when four-star Wayne Hills (N.J.) prospect Charles Njoku decommitted from the Tigers in the middle of November.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect had collected offers from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, Ball State, Illinois State, and multiple Ivy League programs.

With Hea now in the fold, the Tigers have seven in-state commitments, including six from the St. Louis area.