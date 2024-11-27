Initial thoughts

1. Can't have this one be anything but wishing all the best for Caleb Grill.

That was a very scary moment and it was good to hear that he was responsive after exiting on a stretcher to go to the hospital. I can't express how bad I feel for that kid after working so hard to get back from his injury last season to play the way he had the past few games and have that all risked by an errant elbow. Just disheartening. I hope he's OK.

2. The energy was low from the start before Grill got knocked out, but the Tigers got it together late.

It was pretty easy to see Lindenwood cared about that game more than Missouri did for most of the first half, but Missouri's athletic and size advantages kept the Tigers from every falling back. I understand not feeling as energized for your fourth consecutive terrible opponent, but that was the first game in a while that didn't leave me very encouraged by the Tigers' performance.

3. The energy did show up in the second half as the Tigers pulled away.

Missouri is lucky Lindenwood missed as many open shots as it did that the energy showing up late wasn't needed more.

4. Marques Warrick needs to play more.

He finally played more than 20 minutes today and man, the way he operates in the offense is something special. He's not a great defender, so leaving him on the court with Ant Robinson or Marcus Allen could be key rotational choices. But whatever Dennis Gates has to do to make it work, Warrick should be operating the offense more often than he has been.

5. The interior defense did not play well.

Against a team that the Tigers have a major size advantage against, the defense on driving layups looked just terrible. Mizzou ended up with a handful of blocks, but the interior defense can not be that porous when the Tigers face better teams or they're going to be in major trouble.