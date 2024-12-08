Initial thoughts

1. First things first, I was wrong. The Tigers are ready to play with the big boys. I said I'd eat crow, so here you go. I'm willing to accept when I'm wrong. They are better than I thought.

2. I am going to take some credit though, I did say one path to a win was making it look like 2022 Braggin' Rights and that's what that first half looked like. So many kansas turnovers and Mizzou was able to take advantage.

3. That was the best college basketball environment I've experienced in a long time. Good on all the fans who were there, that was awesome.

4. I was worried when the offensive lull was going to hit, and boy did it, but the question became if a 24-point lead was enough to make up for a long drought and the answer was: JUST BARELY. My goodness that was closer than it needed to be.

5. Tamar Bates, what a game. I've mentioned a couple of times I was waiting for THE Tamar Bates game, and I think we got it. Add in 17 from Mark Mitchell and Aidan Shaw having a couple of moments, the Kansas City Kids really had a game.

6. I added another one after the football team beat Oklahoma. So I'll do it here, too. Congrats Mizzou fans, you just beat kansas. Dennis Gates was right about the rankings, the Tigers will probably start appearing very soon.