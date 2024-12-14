Initial Thoughts

Here is what was one my mind right as the final buzzer sounded and Missouri won its ninth consecutive game.





1. Trent Pierce can shoot. We already knew that, but 22 points is a great day and he was doing almost all of that damage from deep. I'm not confident in how it will translate against better opponents just because of how open he was, but definitely a confidence booster.

2. Annor Boateng is in need of a confidence booster, too. He didn't get in until about 8 minutes to go and didn't play against kansas after barely playing against Cal. The kid is talented, but the development is just coming along very slowly right now.

3. There wasn't the emotional drop off I was worried about after a big win. I figured significantly smaller crowd and much worse opponent could lead to a let down. But after a slow start, the Tigers got it together and looked pretty good throughout.

4. There wasn't anything to learn from this game. Let's get to Braggin' Rights next weekend.