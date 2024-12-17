Initial thoughts

1. That was about as bad as its looked this year against one of the inferior opponents, and the Tigers still ended up winning by 10. Mizzou will have to play much, much, much better Sunday, but it's a good sign that on a terrible day, the Tigers still won by a good margin.

2. The Jacob Crews game was fun. He's struggled so much this year, seeing him go off like that was great. Six 3-pointers is quite a night, if he can get into any sort of rhythm and bridge Mizzou to getting Caleb Grill back, that would be huge for the offense off the bench. Trent Pierce had another very nice night, too. Maybe he's finally getting into rhythm.

3. The rebounding was a major, major problem. But Mizzou made up for it by forcing turnovers once again. They, again, will have to be much, much better Sunday, you can't get outrebounded by double-digits against Illinois, but the team is made to lose the rebounding battle and make up for it by getting steals and playing in transition.

4. Even though it's mostly been nothing opponents, 10 straight wins is fantastic. Especially after only winning eight games last year. Sometimes you just have to step back and enjoy it.