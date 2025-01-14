Initial thoughts: Florida

1. That game had everything. Some incredibly hot shooting, a whole lot of fouls, a flagrant 1 and a flagrant 2 because of an elbow to the sensitive area, a huge comeback that gets held off, way too many missed free throws keeping it close. I'm not sure I've watched a basketball game that had as many ridiculous moments as that one.

2. That first half was up there among the best basketball I've ever watched from Mizzou. But we all knew the Tigers were destined to come back to earth. Like it was in the Border War, the lead was enough to make it so Mizzou's tumble back to a normal night offensively wasn't enough to kill the team.

3. The Tigers have shown that on their good nights, they can play with just about anyone. From a top-ranked kansas team to now doing in on the road at No. 5 Florida. And by the way, that was the Tigers' first road win since Nov. 28 2023 when Mizzou beat Pittsburgh.

4. Even though the Tigers were firmly on the right side of the bubble before tonight, no bubble team had made it to the tournament without a true road win. The Tigers summited that hill and are one HUGE step closer to getting back to the NCAA Tournament.

5. The free throws are going to cost the Tigers some big ones sooner or later. You just can't shoot around 60 percent as a team consistently. That was so so so bad and Josh Gray was still 4-of-6. The game shouldn't have been close if the Tigers just made the easy ones.