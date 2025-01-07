Initial thoughts: LSU

Here's what was on my mind right at the final buzzer as Mizzou beat LSU.

1. Gotta start with the big one. It's been 670 days since Mizzou beat an SEC opponent. The streak ends at 20.

2. And it wasn't just a a game where Mizzou squeaked to a win. The Black & Gold looked fantastic on defense for most of the game, they looked solid on offense for about the first 30 minutes, there was no major lulls or double-digit runs allowed. There were a handful of sloppy minutes in the second half, but the lead never got down to single digits and Mizzou was able to regain control by getting to the free-throw line and seeing a few shots drop. Expecting a game to be 100 percent perfect will leave you disappointed in any performance.

This game was Mizzou building a big lead and holding on to it through solid performances from multiple guys on the floor. Excellent overall performance, even with a rough few minutes.

3. I really liked how the change in starting lineup worked out, Trent Pierce allowed for some extra offensive spacing that doesn't work with Josh Gray on the floor. Plus, Gray looked great as a bench guy. He nearly had a rebound per minute and a half played and the smaller lineup got the offense moving quickly.

4. Ant Robinson and Pierce both looked absolutely fantastic at times. It felt like Robinson was playing off the ball more, at least early on, which allowed him to work around a bit more. I liked the change and think it worked.

I think we saw some big coaching adjustments from Gates today that played out well.