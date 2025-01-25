Initial thoughts: Mizzou vs. Ole Miss

Missouri men's basketball got back into the win column Saturday, defeating Mississippi 83-75 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers stayed perfect at home to give themselves a 5-2 conference record. Here are four notes on the program's 16th win of the season.

Tamar Bates & Caleb Grill

After a hot start to the Tigers' previous home game against Arkansas on Jan. 18, Tamar Bates came out of the gates with the same level of impact. The shooting guard sank four shots, two 3-pointers, in the first half, totaling 12 points. Similar to his performance against the Aggies, he went a quiet in the second half until the 10-minute mark. Bates turned in 14 more points in the second half on seven shots from the field and four from the line.

Shooting out of his mind since he returned from a neck injury, Caleb Grill was automatic behind the arc again, taking a team-leading nine shots from deep. The guard led all bench scorers with 22 points on 6-for-12 from the field. Grill also provided strong transition defense, continuing to frustrate opposing ball handlers.

Defense

Missouri controlled much of the first half disrupting lanes and limiting opportunities for Mississippi. The Tigers stacked eight steals in the first 20 minutes, pick pocketing the Rebels four more times in the second half. Grill, Mark Mitchell, Tony Perkins and Anthony Robinson II combined for 10 steals. Mitchell also blocked two shots.



Free Throws

Missouri has been up and down from the free-throw line this season, and on Saturday, the Tigers got their center to the line three times. Josh Gray took six shots and made two, drawing consecutive lane violations from Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla, but he missed all four of his opportunities in that sequence. As a team, Missouri went 28-for-39 from the free-throw line, missing nine shots in the second half compared to two in the first. The program entered Saturday shooting 72% from the line and ended its contest at the same mark after taking 31 free throws attempts in the second half.

Rebounds

Missouri entered the weekend 14th in the conference in rebounding. The Tigers, who struggled in the category against Texas on Tuesday, out rebounded the Rebels 39 to 28 on Saturday.