Initial thoughts: Vanderbilt

1. The smaller lineup looked pretty good again. I like Josh Gray coming off the bench a lot, I think that's where he can keep his energy up on the boards the most and the spacing it allows the offense when Trent Pierce is out there instead was great.

2. That felt like a game that should not have been that close. Missouri made a lot of mistakes and went quiet at a lot of key times, but locked down in the final minute. A win is a win, but the Tigers shouldn't have had to worry about that one.

3. Ant Robinson started well, but had some pretty poor moments in that one. Him shooting under 60 percent from the line, and a couple of key turnovers were a big part of why the game was too close. But it's not all his fault the team didn't get to 70 percent from the line.

4. Like I said, a win is a win. That's two in a row for the Tigers and they took care of business like they needed to this week. In two games that were as close to must win as you get early in the conference season, Mizzou did what it needed to do.