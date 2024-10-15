Advertisement

in other news

The week that was: Oct. 7-13

The week that was: Oct. 7-13

Most of the focus here is football and basketball, let's take a look around at what else is happening in Mizzou sports.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou

Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou

Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Justin Rowland
Week 7: Glance around the SEC

Week 7: Glance around the SEC

Take a look at how the rest of the SEC fared while Missouri was running away with its game at UMass.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ILB DaQuives Beck

Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ILB DaQuives Beck

Missouri offered four-star inside linebacker DaQuives Beck in July.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: The women's first five

Season glance: The women's first five

We looked through the first five games on the men's basketball schedule, now here's the first five for the women.

 • Kyle McAreavy

in other news

The week that was: Oct. 7-13

The week that was: Oct. 7-13

Most of the focus here is football and basketball, let's take a look around at what else is happening in Mizzou sports.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou

Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou

Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Justin Rowland
Week 7: Glance around the SEC

Week 7: Glance around the SEC

Take a look at how the rest of the SEC fared while Missouri was running away with its game at UMass.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Published Oct 15, 2024
Injury update: Moore and Jacobs out for season
Default Avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced during his press conference on Tuesday that both linebacker Khalil Jacobs and defensive lineman Joe Moore are out for the rest of the season with injuries.

Jacobs had 14 tackles this season, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. He also had two quarterback hits.

Moore had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack this season.

In Moore’s absence Saturday, freshman Nicholas Rodriguez led the team with nine tackles, bringing him to 11 this season.

Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS