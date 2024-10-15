Injury update: Moore and Jacobs out for season

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced during his press conference on Tuesday that both linebacker Khalil Jacobs and defensive lineman Joe Moore are out for the rest of the season with injuries.

Jacobs had 14 tackles this season, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. He also had two quarterback hits.

Moore had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack this season.

In Moore’s absence Saturday, freshman Nicholas Rodriguez led the team with nine tackles, bringing him to 11 this season.