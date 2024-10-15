Injury update: Moore and Jacobs out for season

in other news
The week that was: Oct. 7-13
Most of the focus here is football and basketball, let's take a look around at what else is happening in Mizzou sports.
Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou
Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday.
Week 7: Glance around the SEC
Take a look at how the rest of the SEC fared while Missouri was running away with its game at UMass.
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2026 ILB DaQuives Beck
Missouri offered four-star inside linebacker DaQuives Beck in July.
Season glance: The women's first five
We looked through the first five games on the men's basketball schedule, now here's the first five for the women.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced during his press conference on Tuesday that both linebacker Khalil Jacobs and defensive lineman Joe Moore are out for the rest of the season with injuries.
Jacobs had 14 tackles this season, including two sacks and two tackles for loss. He also had two quarterback hits.
Moore had two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack this season.
In Moore’s absence Saturday, freshman Nicholas Rodriguez led the team with nine tackles, bringing him to 11 this season.
