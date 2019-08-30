At long last, the 2019 Missouri football season is just a day away. Last year, Rivals began partnering with Pro Football Focus to provide a more in-depth look inside the Tigers' games. We are happy to announce we will continue to do so again this season. One way we used the data from PFF a season ago was by taking a look at each team's grades in various phases of the game, as well as the top-graded players on each side of the ball. We will still be doing that this season, but this week, the preview will take a slightly different format. Since no data exists yet for this season, we will highlight the highest-graded returners on each team from a season ago, as well as the most important departures from each roster.

Larry Rountree III is Missouri's highest-graded returning offensive player from a season ago. (Jordan Kodner)

Missouri offense vs. Wyoming defense

A season ago, these two units were a strength for both teams. Missouri's overall offensive grade of 79.4 was tied for No. 41 nationally, and Wyoming's defense tied for No. 30 with a grade of 91.9. (It's worth noting that Wyoming had its second-worst defensive performance of the season at Missouri, earning a 65.5 grade.) Here is a look at the five highest-graded returners and departures from each unit.

Missouri offense: Returners Player Position PFF Grade Larry Rountree III RB 81.8 Dominic Gicinto WR 73.6 Albert Okwuegbunam TE 73.0 Yasir Durant OT 72.7 Tyler Badie RB 70.7

Missouri offense: Departures Player Position PFF Grade Drew Lock QB 88.1 Emanuel Hall WR 85.5 Damarea Crockett RB 76.8 Paul Adams OT 64.6 Kendall Blanton TE 57.8

Takeaways: Missouri has the majority of its weapons back from last season's balanced offensive attack, with a couple exceptions. By far the most difficult players to replace will be quarterback Drew Lock and wideout Emanuel Hall, who were the team's two highest-graded offensive players a year ago. The losses should be mitigated by a couple factors, however. The Tigers brought in Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant (perhaps you've heard about him?) to replace Lock. While Bryant's PFF numbers aren't quite as good as Lock's he earned a respectable offensive grade of 70.7 in 2017, his lone full season as Clemson's starter. Plus, while Hall was clearly Missouri's best receiver a season ago, he only played in nine games last season, and he was either limited or completely ineffective due to injury in three of them. Missouri's passing production took a bit of a hit without him in the lineup, but the Tigers still showed an ability to win games, plus younger receivers such as Jalen Knox and Kam Scott should be better equipped to fill in for Hall in their second year in the program. A couple other notes: -- While Damarea Crockett was the team's highest-graded running back last season, his loss should be minimized by the presence of Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie, both of whom also earned grades higher than 70 on the season. -- PFF actually graded Paul Adams' replacement at right tackle, Hyrin White, significantly higher than Adams last season. Now the question is whether White can maintain that performance over a much greater sample size of snaps. -- Missouri's three highest-graded returning receivers all line up in the slot: Dominic Gicinto, Johnathon Johnson and Barrett Banister. Look for the coaching staff to try to find ways to get more than one of them on the field at the same time.

Wyoming defense returners Player Position Grade Logan Wilson LB 85.5 Javaree Jackson DT 79.8 Alijah Halliburton S 79.8 Tyler Hall CB 76.9 Antonio Hull CB 75.5

Wyoming defense departures Player Position Grade Andrew Wingard S 84.7 Youhanna Ghaifan DT 82.8 Marcus Epps S 81.7 Carl Granderson DE 74.4 Kevin Prosser DE 74.2

Takeaways: Wyoming's defense will be anchored by four-year starting linebacker Logan Wilson, who was the highest-graded player on the unit a season ago. He will definitely be a name to watch. Aside from Wilson, however, the Cowboys lost most of their star power on the defensive side of the ball. Andrew Wingard finished his college career as the team's all-time leading tackler and Marcus Epps was a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in this year's NFL Draft. Youhanna Ghaifan and Carl Granderson combined to record 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks last season. The Cowboys get three starters back in the secondary in Alijah Halliburton and the cornerback duo of Tyler Hall and Antonio Hull, but will be very inexperienced on the defensive line. Javaree Jackson, who missed five games last year due to injury, is one of just three defensive linemen returning from last year's two-deep.

Wyoming offense vs. Missouri defense

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott should play an even larger role this season. (Jordan Kodner)

PFF didn't have a particular high opinion of Missouri's defense last season, but the Tigers still faired better on that side of the ball than Wyoming did on offense. Missouri's defense ranked No. 91 nationally with a grade of 85.5 last season. Wyoming's offense, meanwhile, came in at No. 103 with a score of 70.5. The Cowboys graded out far better in the running game than passing, and the good news for Missouri is that the Tigers excelled at stopping the run but struggled at times against the pass. Once again, here are the top returning players and most notable departures from each unit.

Missouri defense returners Player Position Grade Jordan Elliott DT 86.6 Cale Garrett LB 83.1 Kobie Whiteside DT 76.6 DeMarkus Acy CB 74.4 Ronnell Perkins S 71.6

Missouri defense departures Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Cam Hilton S 78.7 Terry Beckner Jr. DT 73.5 Walter Palmore DT 69.5 Rashad Brandon DT 69.1 Terez Hall LB 66.5

Takeaways: Missouri lost a lot at defensive tackle last season due to the departure of starters Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore. But the position should still be a strength, as Jordan Elliott and Kobie Whiteside will each play a larger role this season. (And a third defensive tackle, Akial Byers, didn't miss the top five by much). Cale Garrett and DeMarkus Acy will still headline their respective positions. Even though PFF doesn't view it as such, the biggest loss will almost certainly be Terez Hall at weakside linebacker. Hall led the defense in sacks a season ago, was a force in the running game and served as the vocal leader of the defense. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Nick Bolton, who earned a paltry 57.5 grade from PFF a year ago.

Wyoming offense returners Player Position Grade Sean Chambers QB 79.1 Keegan Cryder C 72.8 Alonzo Velazquez OT 69.8 Xazavian Valladay RB 67.7 Logan Harris OG 66.2

Wyoming offense departures Player Position Grade Nico Evans RB 82.5 Kaden Jackson OG 77.1 Tyree Mayfield TE 71.3 Rudy Stofer OT 63.5 Jevon Bigelow RB 63.3