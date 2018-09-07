Missouri Defense vs. Wyoming Offense

Keep in mind that Wyoming's ratings are probably a bit more telling of its strengths and weaknesses since the Cowboys have already played two games, one against a Power Five opponent. Missouri may have appeared to excel in some areas because it was playing a weak opponent while appearing to struggle in others, such as pressuring the quarterback, because it hasn't yet tried to blitz. The grades will better represent the Tigers' performance as we get further into the season.

Based on the data we have so far, however, it looks like Missouri's defense matches up favorably against the Wyoming offense. On the season, the Wyoming offense has earned a 69.7 overall rating. Missouri's defense scored a 78.8 against Tennessee-Martin.

Let's look a little further into the strengths and weaknesses of each unit, as well as the players to watch Saturday. (Note: The Players to Watch table includes the five highest-graded players from each unit but omits those who have played 10 or fewer snaps on the season.)