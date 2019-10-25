News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the matchups: Missouri vs. Kentucky

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri will look to bounce back from a crushing loss at Vanderbilt with another road matchup against SEC East foe Kentucky. As always, we get you set for the matchup by highlighting the strengths...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}