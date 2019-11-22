Inside the matchups: Missouri vs. Tennessee
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri will look to snap out of a four-game losing streak and finally clinch bowl eligibility when Tennessee comes to town Saturday night. As always, we get you set for the matchup by highlightin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news