With the start of fall camp less than a month away and the kickoff of the 2019 season less than two months away, it's time to start examining the Missouri football team's strengths and weaknesses. In this three-part series, we are going to take a look at the Tigers' 2018 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season. We start with an offense that performed well a season ago but faces a transition at the most important position on the unit: quarterback. Missouri ranked No. 13 in total offense, at just over 480 total yards per game, and No. 18 in scoring offense with 36.6 points per game last year. Now, with Kelly Bryant taking over for Drew Lock behind center, expect the unit to look a bit different.

New starting quarterback Kelly Bryant will lead the Missouri offense in 2019. (Jordan Kodner)

Passing Category Value National rank Passing yardage per game 279.4 22 Passing touchdowns 28 23 Completion percentage 62.3 37 Yards per attempt 8.1 28 Long passing plays (20+ yards) 54 23 Sacks allowed 13 8

During former Lock's senior season, Missouri ranked in the top quartile of the FBS in every passing statistic aside from completion percentage. With Bryant now at the helm, the Tiger passing game will likely look a bit different. The numbers may dip a bit, but that's not to say it won't be effective. Bryant may actually be more accurate than Lock; in his lone full season as Clemson's starter, Bryant completed 65.8 percent of his passes, then completed 66.7 percent last season. Look for offensive coordinator Derek Dooley to take advantage of that accuracy, as well as the return of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, with play-action passes and more quick-hitting patterns. The area in which Missouri could see a drop in production is downfield passing. Lock had one of the biggest arms in college football, and Missouri also loses receiver Emanuel Hall, who provided an elite deep threat. Hall averaged 22.38 yards per reception as a senior, which ranked second in the country among players with at least 20 catches. Lock benefitted from one of the best offensive lines in the SEC the past two seasons, and even though the unit has to replace two starters from last season, the expectation is that it should keep Bryant relatively clean from pressure again this season.

Rushing Category Value National rank Rushing yardage per game 202.4 28 Rushing touchdowns 27 35 Yards per attempt 4.76 41 Long rushing plays (20+ yards) 17 73 Tackles for loss allowed 52 5

Missouri's rushing attack had its ups and downs in 2018 but finished the season strong. The Tigers averaged nearly 230 yards per game during the last five games of the season. That stretch coincided with the emergence of rising junior Larry Rountree III, who should headline the backfield in 2019. Add in sophomore Tyler Badie, who impressed as a change-of-pace option as a true freshman, and Bryant's running ability, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Missouri field one of the better rushing offenses in the conference this season. Rountree has had his fair share of big gains, but few would call him a home-run threat. However, thanks to his downhill style and the Tigers' strong offensive line, he rarely loses yardage. As long as Badie can stay healthy, look for him to take on a larger role in the offense. He proved last season that he can run between the tackles, but his skillset suggests he could provide a different dynamic than Rountree if he is able to get the ball in space. The running ability of Bryant, who ran for 785 yards and 13 touchdowns during his 18 games as Clemson's starter, should give opposing defenses another threat to worry about as well. The one question Missouri still needs to answer in the ground game is that it can grind out tough yards against elite defenses and in late-game situations. Against Alabama last season, the Tigers found no room to run, gaining just 70 yards on 35 carries. The loss to Kentucky was nearly as bad, with the team rushing for 84 yards on 35 totes and failing to pick up several key first downs in the second half. In short, Missouri could run the ball when the threat of Lock's arm kept defenses honest. Now it needs to continue the success when opponents expect more rushing plays.

Running back Larry Rountree III should headline a strong rushing attach for the Missouri offense. (Jordan Kodner)

Miscellaneous Category Value National rank Yards per play 6.24 24 Time of possession 30:53.3 40 Total turnovers 15 23 Fumbles lost 7 32 Interceptions 8 31 First downs per game 24.6 11 Third down conversions 46.38 % 18 Fourth down conversions 53.33 % 65 Red zone scoring percentage 87.1 % 40 Red zone touchdown percentage 61.3 % 68 Long scrimmage plays (20+ yards) 71 28