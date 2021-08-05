Intriguing official offers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Schools across the country extended official offers to their current commits and most-wanted prospects on August 1st. Missouri extended official offers to a few new names and a few names that are c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news