One of the more impressive quarterbacks at last month's Night at the Zou camp at Missouri was Blue Valley (Ks.) product Jake Wolff. The 2021 prospect impressed the coaching staff back in June during the Tigers' 7on7 camp and invited him back for their summer's biggest camp.

"The camp was great, I loved the atmosphere and I felt like I was able to gain a lot of feedback from the coaches that I can use during the upcoming season that will help my game a lot," Wolff explained.

"I like that the camp was limited to 50 or 60 kids, there was no fight for reps, the coaches could really evaluate you and build a solid relationship with you."

Throughout camp, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect got some good coaching and feedback from the coaching staff.

"Coach (Austyn) Carta-Samuels and Coach (Derek) Dooley were very complimentary of my footwork, accuracy, live arm and they liked that I was relaxed."

While Wolff didn't take part in the campus tour before camp, it wasn't his first time at Missouri and he's noticing the improvements happening around the program.

"I did not get to before the camp, although I have toured before. I liked the campus and the facilities are great and only going to get better."

I asked the rising sophomore what he likes about Missouri's offense from a quarterback's perspective.

"It is very similar to our offense at Blue Valley, I think I would feel very comfortable running it. There is a variety of plays that the defense has to prepare for, sometimes they spread it out and throw but they can also win in the ground game."

Wolff also camped at Nebraska and the Lindenwood Mega Camp earlier this summer.

During his freshman year, Wolff threw for 1,641 yards and 31 touchdowns and added 621 yards rushing on 70 carries.