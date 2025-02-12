What I'm looking at: Oklahoma

Here’s a scouting report, some Mizzou notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win.

The No. 21 Missouri Tigers (17-6, 6-4) are looking to break a two-game losing streak as they renew an old conference rivalry on the basketball court with the Oklahoma Sooners (16-7, 3-7) at 8 p.m. tonight (SEC Network).

Both teams enter the renewal of a Missouri Valley Conference, Big 6, Big 7, Big 8 and Big 12 rivalry on two-game losing streaks, with Oklahoma dropping its last two games to Auburn (98-70 on Feb. 4) and Tennessee (70-52 on Feb. 8).

The Sooners went 13-0 in non-conference play with wins against Arizona, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Michigan.

But the first go round in the SEC hasn’t been kind to Oklahoma, which dropped its first ever SEC game 107-79 to Alabama, before losing to Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas to start the conference schedule 0-4. Oklahoma got its first SEC win against South Carolina, then beat Arkansas before losing to Texas A&M again and beating Vanderbilt to lead up to the current two-game skid.

Oklahoma scores 78.5 points per game and allows 71.7, but in SEC play those numbers are 72.6 points scored per game and 77 points allowed per contest.

The Sooners have scored fewer than 70 points in four-of-10 conference contests (and landed on exactly 70 in another), while allowing 90 points twice.

Oklahoma shoots 47.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from 3 and 80.5 percent from the free-throw line, while holding opponents to 43.8/28.8/73.1. The Sooners average a -2 rebounding differential at 33.9 allowed to 31.9 brought down.

The Sooners are very effective at scoring off turnovers, forcing their opponents into 13.6 giveaways per game and scoring 17.4 points on those opportunities.

Senior forward Jalon Moore (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) leads the Sooners with 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while freshman guard Jeremiah Fears (6-4, 182), who is a likely lottery pick in the next NBA draft, averages 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.04 assists per game.

Senior guard Duke Miles (6-2, 188) adds 10.3 points per game while shooting 44 percent from 3.

Sixth-year guard Brycen Goodine adds 8.3 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from 3, while graduate guard Kobe Elvis (6-1, 180) has started 16-of-23 games and senior forward Sam Godwin (6-10, 240) brings down 5.7 rebounds per game while starting all 23 matchups this season.

The Sooners generally use a 10-player rotation, including sophomore forward Luke Northweather (6-11, 240) who attended Blair Oaks High School just outside of Jefferson City.

Oklahoma is No. 44 in the NET rankings, while Missouri is No. 23

The Tigers and Sooners will match up for the 213th time, with Oklahoma leading the all-time series 115-97, including winning all three matchups since the Tigers left the SEC.

The teams matched up in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Oklahoma winning 72-68, while the Sooners also won non-confernece matchups in 2019 (77-66) and 2014 (82-63).

The last Tiger win came on Feb. 6, 2012 when Missouri beat Oklahoma in Norman, 71-68 to cap off a three-game series winning streak.