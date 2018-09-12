Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Isaiah McGuire returns to Mizzou

Isaiah McGuire
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
After receiving an offer from Missouri at July's Night at the Zou camp, Union (Okla.) defensive end Isaiah McGuire made a return trip to Columbia for the Tigers' season opener against Tennessee-Mar...

