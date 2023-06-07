Missouri’s roster will officially have one more departure as senior guard Isiaih Mosley announced Wednesday afternoon he will “embark on the professional path.”

The Columbia, Mo. native joined the Tigers last season after spending his first three years of college at Missouri State. Mosley was a highly-touted transfer, averaging 20.4 points per game shooting above 50% from the floor, 40% from the 3-point line and 90% from the free throw line.

Mosley came off the bench in eight of the team’s first 11 games of non-conference play, sitting out periodically. He then went a month without seeing the court, head coach Dennis Gates citing a personal matter that the program chose not to disclose out of respect for Mosley’s privacy.

The 6-foot-5 guard returned in the middle of SEC play, scoring 19 points against Alabama on Jan. 21 and earning a spot in the starting lineup in each of the next four games. But after a road loss to Mississippi State on Feb. 4, Mosley didn’t play again for the rest of the year, Gates once again citing personal reasons.

Gates said in April there was “definitely a path” for Mosley to return for the 2023-24 season on scholarship. Instead, Mosley will look to begin his pro career.

Mizzou now has 18 players on the roster with Mosley departing and junior guard Kaleb Brown announcing his return on Tuesday.